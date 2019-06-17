Henderson becomes Canada’s top golf winner with LPGA triumph

NEW YORK: Brooke Henderson fired a two-under par 69 Sunday to grab a one-stroke victory at the LPGA Meijer Classic, becoming the winningest Canadian golfer in history with her ninth career crown.

Henderson had been level with Sandra Post, former Masters champion Mike Weir and George Knudson on eight career victories until capturing her second Meijer title in three seasons. “That’s really cool,” Henderson said. “Earlier this year, to get my eighth win and to tie that record was a huge deal for me. Now, to kind of breakthrough, that is awesome.”

It was the second title of the year for the 21-year-old prodigy, who also took the LPGA Lotte Championship in April in Hawaii. She has won at least one LPGA title in five consecutive years and at least two in four straight years. Henderson finished 72 holes at Blythefield Country Club in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on 21-under par 267.