Colombia stun Argentina in Copa America

SALVADOR, Brazil: Lionel Messi said his team was feeling bitter after Argentina lost their opening Copa America match 2-0 to Colombia despite dominating the second half.

Goals from Roger Martinez and Duvan Zapata in the final 20 minutes gave Colombia their first tournament victory over Argentina in 20 years as Messi’s hopes of finally landing a major international tournament after losing in four finals suffered a serious blow.

One of the best of those fell to the 31-year-old Barcelona icon but he headed wide after Colombia’s goalkeeper David Ospina got down quickly to push out a header from center-back Nicolas Otamendi.

But although Argentina dominated possession and created more chances in the second period, they rarely caused Ospina any serious concerns.

Argentina can still make the knock-out stages with games against Paraguay and guests Qatar, the Asian champions, to come.

Midfielder Leandro Paredes, who forced a diving save out of Ospina with one long range strike and sent a second whistling past the post, was pleased with the second half performance.

Colombia were the better side in a goalless first half but scored twice against the run of play in the second period, with both goals coming from substitutes.

Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz, who only took over Colombia after leaving his job with Iran at the end of the January-February Asian Cup, paid tribute to the side’s collective effort.

Both he and Argentina counterpart Lionel Scaloni agreed that each side had their moments during the game.

Colombia, though, are well placed to win the group now.

Meanwhile, ten-man Venezuela held on following the dismissal of Luis Mago to claim a 0-0 draw with Peru, who had two goals chalked off by VAR, in their opening Copa America match on Saturday.

The point left the two sides joint second in Group A behind hosts Brazil, who kicked off the tournament on Friday night with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Bolivia.

Peru had the better of the match at a near empty Gremio Arena in Porto Alegre but were twice denied victory after offside decisions taken following consultation with the video assistant referee.

As expected for an early tournament match it was a cagey affair, although Venezuela’s Wuilker Farinez got the pulses racing at times with some erratic goalkeeping, although he also made two crucial saves.

Peru had the ball in the net after just seven minutes when Farinez came for and spilled an inswinging free-kick from Yoshimar Yotun, allowing Christofer Gonzales to fire the rebound past a posse of defenders.

But the goalkeeper’s blushes were saved by VAR.

Christian Cueva dragged a shot wide for Peru in a two-on-one counter attack while Venezuela’s Yangel Herrera miscontrolled a cross when clean through with only goalkeeper Pedro Gallese to beat in a half of few clear-cut chances.