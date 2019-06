Netherlands see off Cameroon to clinch last-16 berth

VALENCIENNES, France: Vivianne Miedema scored twice as the Netherlands saw off a spirited Cameroon 3-1 on Saturday to secure a place in the last 16 of the women’s World Cup.

Miedema’s goals came either side of a close-range Dominique Bloodworth strike for the European champions in

Valenciennes, with Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene netting for Cameroon.

Sarina Wiegman’s team were helped by a huge Dutch support which turned the Stade du Hainaut into a sea of orange, with around 15,000 fans expected in the northern French town.

Those supporters saw their team take the lead in the 41st minute through a fine goal, with exciting winger Shanice van de Sanden playing a one-two with Jackie Groenen before crossing for Miedema to head home.

The lead lasted only two minutes, though, with Aboudi Onguene latching onto a long ball forward and rounding goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal to score.

However, the Dutch restored their lead within three minutes of the second half starting, with the Indomitable Lionesses failing to deal with a well-worked free-kick and the ball falling for defender Bloodworth -- who plays with Miedema at Arsenal -- to convert.

Substitute Lineth Beerensteyn then played in Miedema to run through and blast in their third late on, with that strike also taking the 22-year-old forward onto 60 international goals and making her the all-time top scorer for the Netherlands women’s side.