Centre to be set up in Haripur to facilitate victims of violence

HARIPUR: The Haripur police would set up a Women and Children Facilitation Centre to help the victims of violence get access to free legal aid and rehabilitation services.

District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Jan told a meeting of representatives of civil society organisations, government departments and media here on Friday that though the police were already offering assistance to the citizens within the purview of it legal responsibilities, there was still a lot more to be done for the victims of violence and sexual abuse.

He said through this initiative the victims of violence and sexual abuse would be facilitated to get free legal aid and psychological counselling. For all these activities, he said, a desk was going to be set up at the DPO office where the policewomen would be on duty round-the-clock with a toll free number.

Former MPA Dr Faiza Rasheed, Dr Fazal Mehmood, District Officer Social Welfare Syed Safdar Zaman Shah, Haripur Chamber of Commerce and Industry member Sher Afzal and others were present.