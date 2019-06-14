close
Sat Jun 15, 2019
June 15, 2019

International Pharmacy Conference

National

 
June 15, 2019

SWABI: A three-day International Pharmacy Conference and Exhibition on “Emerging Trends in Drug and Nutraceuticals Development, Therapeutics and Commercialisation” will begin on June 18 at the old campus of the University of Swabi. The conference, sponsored by Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pharmaceutical Industries and University of Swabi, will take place in Department of Pharmacy.

