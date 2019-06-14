close
Sat Jun 15, 2019
June 15, 2019

IG police

National

 
June 15, 2019

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police, Punjabm Captain (r) Arif Nawaz Khan has directed officers concerned to compile monthly reports of patrolling boats, number of personnel and fuel expenditure of all riverine check posts in different districts.

He directed that performance report of the last six months of all riverine check posts should be shared with Central Police Office, Lahore, by June 30.

