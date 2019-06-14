tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Inspector General of Police, Punjabm Captain (r) Arif Nawaz Khan has directed officers concerned to compile monthly reports of patrolling boats, number of personnel and fuel expenditure of all riverine check posts in different districts.
He directed that performance report of the last six months of all riverine check posts should be shared with Central Police Office, Lahore, by June 30.
LAHORE: Inspector General of Police, Punjabm Captain (r) Arif Nawaz Khan has directed officers concerned to compile monthly reports of patrolling boats, number of personnel and fuel expenditure of all riverine check posts in different districts.
He directed that performance report of the last six months of all riverine check posts should be shared with Central Police Office, Lahore, by June 30.