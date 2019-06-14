PPP pitches Muhammad Mahar for Ghotki by poll

SUKKUR: PPP candidate Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mahar and Independent Sardar Ahmed Ali Mahar received nomination forms on Friday from the Returning Officer to contest the by-election for NA-205, Ghotki to be held on July 18, 2019. Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mahar who was Adviser to the CM Sindh had tendered his resignation on Thursday.

The seat had fallen vacant due to the demise of GDA’s federal minister Sardar Ali Khan Mahar. The seat is of particular interest to both the PTI and PPP who want to clinch the vacant seat. Interestingly, almost a fortnight ago the former minister’s son and now independent candidate, Ahmed Ali Khan Mahar had met with Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and announced to join PPP. He had also invited the PPP chairman to his hometown. Bilawal had hinted to let Ahmad contest the by election on his late father’s seat and the PPP was quite confident of making a dent in the PTI-GDA alliance. However, due to family pressure, in particular by Ahmad’s uncle and GDA leader Ali Gohar Mahar, the nephew backed out and decided not to contest the election on PPP ticket.