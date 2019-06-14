Decrease in share of medical professionals in tests withdrawn, PHC told

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa secretary health has informed the Peshawar High Court (PHC) that the government has withdrawn a notification regarding decrease in share of doctors and paramedics in laboratories' tests of the government hospitals.

The petitioners claimed that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government issued the notification after brawl between KP Health Minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan, Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH)'s Board of Governors (BoG) Chairman Dr Nausherwan Burki and doctors at the KTH.

When a division bench comprising Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim started hearing the case, Secretary Health Dr Farooq Jamil submitted that the notification regarding decrease in share of doctors and paramedics in laboratories' tests of the government hospitals has been withdrawn.

After hearing this, the court disposed of the petition. However, the bench also asked the secretary health that Khyber Teaching Hospital's air-conditioner plant has been non-functional, due to which the patients were suffering. The bench told the secretary that he should visit the hospital and supervise it properly in order to facilitate the patients.

The bench directed the secretary health to fix the air-conditioner plant of the Khyber Teaching Hospital within two weeks and submit a progress report in the office of additional registrar judicial.