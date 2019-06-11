close
Wed Jun 12, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 12, 2019

IHC summons NAB DG in Nawaz’ bail plea on medical ground

National

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court on Tuesday summoned National Accountability Bureau Director General Irfan Mangi on June 19, as NAB failed to submit its reply on former PM Nawaz Sharif bail plea on medical ground in Al Azizia Reference.

Division bench of Islamabad High Court comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani on Tuesday resumed the hearing of former PM Nawaz Sharif plea seeking bail on medical grounds in Al Azizia Reference.

During hearing the medical board submitted its report about Sharif’s health in the court. The bench showed its resentment over NAB for failing to submit its reply in the plea.

Justice Aamir Farooq remarked that “NAB has become fond of submitting its replies in the cases in three to four months”.

The bench remarked that “The bureau has wasted the court’s time”. The division bench of Islamabad High Court summoned DG NAB to appear before the court on June 19 and adjourned the hearing.

Former PM Nawaz Sharif is currently serving 7-years jail term in Al-Azizia reference in Kot Lakhpat jail upon the expiry of six-week bail granted to him by SC on medial ground.

