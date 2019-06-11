Hamid Khan group backs Justice Isa against reference

ISLAMABAD: The Professional Group of legal fraternity led by senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) senior advocate Hamid Khan on Tuesday announced to fully support Justice Qazi Faez Isa saying the Presidential Reference was filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Judge of the Supreme Court on mala fide intention.

“The government has filed the presidential reference on mala fide intention and we will fully endorse the call given by the legal fraternity for observing countrywide strike on June 14”, Hamid Khan told media here in the Supreme Court. Hamid Khan who is a senior leader of ruling PTI and member of Pakistan Bar Council form Professional Group having nine members said that they fully endorsed the decision taken during the Joint meeting of representatives of Pakistan Bar Council and Bar Councils across the country for observing complete strike on June 14.

The Supreme Judicial Council is going to take up on June 14, Presidential Reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa of the Supreme Court and KK Agha Judge of the Sindh High Court. The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), the apex body of the legal fraternity will meet today (Wednesday) in the Supreme Court to consider the recommendations put forward by the legal fraternity last week in connections with the Presidential Reference filed against Justice Isa and KK Agha.

On June, 8 the joint meeting of the representatives Pakistan Bar Council as well as provincial bar councils had unanimously agreed that the presidential reference was filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa on mala fide intention.