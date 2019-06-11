PM’s House budget raised by 18.86pc, Presidency by 4.24pc

ISLAMABAD: Despite making very tall claims of austerity by the government and increasing living standard of the masses, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led govt in its first budget imposed higher taxes on the masses; the budget of the Prime Minister House has increased by almost 18.86 percent while Presidency budget has been decreased only 4.24 percent.

Most interestingly, if the prime minister is residing in the PM House staff colony, still the budget allocated to the prime minister has been increased by almost 19 percent which means the campaign of selling cars and cattle’s was just an eyewash. For the President House, the total allocations of Rs992 million were made for the next fiscal year 2019-20 that shows a decrease of Rs44 million against the previous year. Last year Rs150 million were allocated for president’s foreign tours while in the current year it has been reduced to Rs75 million. The president hardly made any foreign tour last year.

Last year the president household and staff was allotted Rs259.81 million while for this fiscal year, it will be Rs281.54 which means no austerity measures were taken by the Presidency in its household and staff management. According to this budget, Presidency would spend Rs2.92 million daily from the tax payers’ money.

While for the Prime Minister’s Office, his foreign tours and PM’s Inspection Team, a total of Rs1,484.85 million was allocated. In 2018-19, Rs2,946 million were allocated under this head. Compared to last year, PM has been allocated Rs1.89 billion for foreign tours while in 2018-2019 only Rs250 million was allocated for the Prime Minister’s foreign tours.

Similarly, as compared to the last year’s Rs70 million, Rs62 million are allocated for 2019-20 for PM’s Inspection Commission. It means PM’s daily expenditure will be Rs3.89 million which is much less than the previous years. However, it’s still not compatible with the high claims of austerity by the PTI.

Now, the most surprising fact is that when the prime minister has not moved to the PM House and prefers to live in a small house in the PM house employees colony, the household and staff budget in 2018-19 was Rs195.26 million while this year Rs182.76 million. Which means there is decrease but still not compatible with the claims of the government.

As for the salaried class of the country, the tax rates have been increased with no or nominal increase in the salary.