Student dies after being pushed by conductor out of bus

PAKPATTAN: A 10th class student died when a conductor allegedly pushed him from a bus over a fare issue here on Monday. Usman of Mohallah Chiragh Colony was traveling on a Lahore-bound bus when the conductor demanded fare from him, which h refused to pay by saying that he was a student. At this, the accused conductor pushed him out from the vehicle, which caused instant death of the student.

SHOT DEAD: A youth was shot dead by his friend over a minor dispute here on Monday. Muhammad Younis of Chak 32-SP went to Mohallah Dhakki to meet his old friend accused Jaffar. During exchange of views, both started quarrelling over some issue. Later, the accused allegedly shot Younis dead and fled. Police have registered a case.

ACCIDENT CLAIMS LIFE: A motorcyclist was killed while his brother sustained injuries in an accident near Chak 16-SP on Monday. Muhammad Anus and his brother were on their way by a bike when a speeding tractor hit them. As a result, Muhammad Anus was killed on the spot while his brother sustained injuries. Meanwhile, four passengers sustained injuries when a tyre of a bus burst and it collided with a wall of a house near Chak 11-SP. The injured were shifted to a hospital.