Terror financing: 6 members of banned outfits held

LAHORE: Counter-Terrorism Department Punjab arrested two members of JuD and four members of JeM for committing illegal act of terror financing. Funds worth lakhs of rupees, receipts & literature of proscribed organisations were recovered from them. CTD Punjab received secret information from sources that members of banned outfits were collecting funds to be used for terror financing, following this the local CTD teams arrested the culprits and recovered funds, receipts and literature of proscribed organizations from them. Jamaatud Dawa members are: Aurangzeb from DG Khan and Usman Zia belonging to Faisalabad while JeM members are: M. Ikram from Gujranwala; Muhammad Hussain from Multan; Aftab Ahmad from Multan and Abdul Jabbar from Rawalpindi. Investigation has been launched to unearth networks of these banned organisations involved in terror financing. —