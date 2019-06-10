Shahbaz slams NAB for rushing to arrest Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif has criticised the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for rushing to arrest former president Asif Ali Zardari, despite what he said was his cooperation with the anti-graft body.

“He has presented himself before the NAB on every occasion there was no need for immediate arrest,” the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president said on the floor of the National Assembly on Monday. “Zardari never used delaying tactics and NAB should have appreciated this.” He also demanded production orders be issued for the former president.