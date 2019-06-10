close
Tue Jun 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
I
INP
June 11, 2019

Shahbaz slams NAB for rushing to arrest Zardari

Top Story

I
INP
June 11, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif has criticised the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for rushing to arrest former president Asif Ali Zardari, despite what he said was his cooperation with the anti-graft body.

“He has presented himself before the NAB on every occasion there was no need for immediate arrest,” the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president said on the floor of the National Assembly on Monday. “Zardari never used delaying tactics and NAB should have appreciated this.” He also demanded production orders be issued for the former president.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story