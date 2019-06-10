close
Tue Jun 11, 2019
June 11, 2019

Master Paints takes initiative

June 11, 2019

KARACHI: A leading paint company, Master Paints, has taken the initiative to assist customers for a hassle-free experience in choosing the right paint type and the colours for their home, a statement said.

Master Paints is the only paint company in Pakistan, which do not use ‘Token’ as underhand incentive, but rather known for its quality products and adorable colour range, it added.

Recently, through an innovative move, Master Paints has outsmarted its competitors with the use of digital technology, as well, by taking lead in launching a fully functional e-commerce system, where customers can order online and can have the paint delivered to their doorstep all across the country.

Master Paints e-commerce system can be accessed at www.masterpaints.com along with Android and iPhone app options, it added.

