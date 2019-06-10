Amnesty scheme gets focal persons

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has nominated focal persons for implementation of the Asset Declaration Ordinance, 2019. In an office order issued on Monday, the FBR designated senior officers for the successful implementation of the Tax Amnesty Scheme 2019.

The officers included Dr Hamid Ateeq Sarwar, Member Inland Revenue – Policy, Chief Coordinator; Faiz Ellahi Memon, Chief Commissioner-IR, Large Taxpayers Unit (LTU) Karachi, Coordinator South covering provinces of Sindh and Balochistan; Bashir Ullah Khan, Chief Commissioner-IR, Regional Tax office, Rawalpindi, Coordinator North, Province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad Capital Territory and areas falling within the jurisdiction of RTO Rawalpindi; and Asim Majeed Khan, Chief Commissioner-IR, LTU Lahore, Coordinator Central covering province of Punjab (excluding areas falling within the jurisdiction of RTO Rawalpindi). The FBR said the coordinators would also nominate focal persons in each RTO and LTU falling within their jurisdiction for the implementation of the scheme. The revenue authority has directed the chief commissioners, IR to transmit data relating to the Asset Declaration Scheme on a daily basis to the chief coordinator.