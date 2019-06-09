KP seeks delay in tribal districts’ polls

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Sunday wrote a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to delay the election in the merged tribal districts by 20 days over security fears, Geo News reported.

In its letter addressed to the ECP secretary, the provincial government said: “Election is the breathing life for the democratic nations and the people of newly merged districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are availing this opportunity for the first time in the constitutional history of Pakistan.

“The current unwarranted situation and threats of serious nature from across the border and some developments within newly merged districts may sabotage the whole process of holding of forthcoming elections.” It added: “It is suggested that the subject elections may be postponed due to the following reasons for twenty (20) days which is within the constitutional limit of 25th of July, 2019 for holding the subject elections.

“Threats of terrorist activities from across the border/neighbouring Afghanistan with newly merged districts in the wake of elections; Threats to political leadership of newly merged districts; post-merger issue of ex-FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Fresh development in North Waziristan district; Change of command of Levies and Khassadars from district commissioners to district police officers; Levies and Khassadars have not yet trained to perform security duties in the absence of territorial and tribal responsibility.” Polling is scheduled to be held on 16 seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in tribal districts on July 2. This is the first ever election in tribal areas for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and will help the tribal people resolve their problems at the provincial level.