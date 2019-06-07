MOVIES: Eid and post-Eid

Islamabad : As these lines go to press, subject to censor, two local titles were released on Eid on June 5 (thanks to Fawad Hussain as we no longer have to wait for moon sighting).

Eveready Pictures/HUM Films Chhalawa is produced, directed with screenplay by Wajahat Rauf (Karachi Sey Agey, Lahore Sey Agey). Mehwish Hayat, Azfar Rehman, Mehmood Rehman, Zara Noor, Abbas Siddiqui and Asad Siddiqui are the leading players.

The cast carries deep showdowns of family alliances, true, the filmmaking in Karachi has not only picked up but running wild (after the long slump from 2000 to 2010). TV networks have come handy with refuge, not just for funding but for part-distribution, marketing (obvioulsy on TV) and promotion as well.

Most of the films (not excluding this one) remain loaded with comedy, glamour and mehndi/wedding extravagant musical numbers. Here, almost always, not just the melody but even the rhythm is missing with no lyrics and no professional singers suitable for film playback. However, it is fun to watch and listen to foul lingo, and comic acts by TV artists jumping around here and there .

The second release, a sequel, Wrong Number 2 from GEO Films is scripted by Ahmad Hassan and directed by Yashir Nawaz (Mehrunisa V Lub U) with Sami Khan (replacing Danish Taimur from original Wrong Number though there was nothing original there at the first place either). Neelam Munir, Jawaid Sheikh (speak of over-exposure) Mahmood Aslam and Nayyar Ijaz are seen in supporting roles. If we were to ever fit this one in any genre, it would be slapstick comedy. Here, the hero wants to take a right path in life (all good heroes are supposed to do that, if only vicious villains were not there who now days die twice).

Let us move on to post-Eid. Saqib Malik has enjoyed prestigious career in TV productions, musicals and commercials. His directorial debut venture ‘Baaji’ and Bilal Lashari’s legend of ‘Maula Jatt’ (a sequel to ‘Maula Jatt’) are expected to bow nationwide somewhere around late-June.

‘Baaji’ with Meera as an ageing actress and Amna Ilyas as the fresh crop sounds interesting. Legend of ‘Maula Jatt’ is supposed to be the most expensive production in our film history.

Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi in the male leads are supported by Mahira Khan and Humaima Malik. Screenwriter Nasir Adeeb’s script has turned out to be one of the saving factors from Maula Jatt’s producer Sarwar Bhati and his family litigation and court trials on copyright (both the versions have been scripted by Nasir Aaeeb). Looking forward to jealous vengeful comic acts from Meera in ‘Baaji’ and well-filmed full action in Legend of ‘Maula Jatt’.

