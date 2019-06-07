Varsity staff protests

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: The Action Committee of the employees of Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur resumed its protest against proposed cut in salaries and denial of leave encashment, on the third day of Eid. They took out a rally from the university to the Press Club, Khairpur. The SALUTA president and general secretary strongly rejected the salary cut. They have decided to take other relevant organisations into confidence to draft the future course of action.
SUKKUR: The Action Committee of the employees of Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur resumed its protest against proposed cut in salaries and denial of leave encashment, on the third day of Eid. They took out a rally from the university to the Press Club, Khairpur. The SALUTA president and general secretary strongly rejected the salary cut. They have decided to take other relevant organisations into confidence to draft the future course of action.