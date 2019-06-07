Varsity staff protests

SUKKUR: The Action Committee of the employees of Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur resumed its protest against proposed cut in salaries and denial of leave encashment, on the third day of Eid. They took out a rally from the university to the Press Club, Khairpur. The SALUTA president and general secretary strongly rejected the salary cut. They have decided to take other relevant organisations into confidence to draft the future course of action.