Iran rules out talks unless US changes ‘behaviour’

TEHRAN: Tehran on Sunday ruled out talks with Washington unless it changes its “general behaviour”, after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said his country was ready for negotiations with Iran. “The change of the general behaviour and actions of the United States of America regarding the Iranian nation is the criterion” required for any talks to take place, said foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Moussavi, adding Pompeo was “playing with words”.