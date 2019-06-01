Toxic liquor claims three lives in Nishtar Town

LAHORE: Three men died after taking toxic liquor in Asif Town, Nishtar Colony, on Saturday.

The dead were identified as Gull Zaman, Naqash and Rashid Masih. Meanwhile, a body of a 25-year-old youth was found from an empty plot in the Hunjarwal area. Passersby spotted the body of a youth in an empty plot in Rana Town, Hunjarwal, and informed the police. The youth was said to be a student of a local madrassa. The bodies were shifted to morgue for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.

busted: Cantt Division police have arrested 102 criminals and recovered weapons and drugs from their possession.

The criminals were arrested on charges of one-wheeling, aerial firing, kite flying, begging and violating loudspeaker and rental acts.

Moreover, 10 proclaimed offenders of A&B categories involved in theft, cheque dishonour, fraud and other crimes were arrested along with 21 court absconders.

Anti-vehicles lifting staff city division has handed over 300 stolen and snatched vehicles, which were recovered during the last three months, to their owners. The police have recovered 103 vehicles in March, 102 in April and 109 in the month of May.