close
Thu May 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
May 30, 2019

Attempted murder case: SC dismisses pre-arrest bail pleas of 5 accused

Top Story

A
APP
May 30, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday rejected the pre-arrest bail pleas of five accused in attempted murder case. All five, namely Maher, Mazari Khan, Ali Gull, Ikhtiar Ali and Ibrahim, were accused of attempted murder of Noor. A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa heard the case through video link from the SC Karachi Registry. During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the accused said that no weapon or any weapon used in the incident had been recovered from his clients. The chief justice remarked that the weapon would be recovered once the accused were arrested. According to the case, every accused had fired individually, he added. He observed that the injured himself revealed in his statement that whose fire hit him where.

During the hearing, the chief justice also mentioned the newly established E-court system and said while addressing Additional Prosecutor Sindh Zafar that he had been appearing on the screens via video link from Karachi for last three days.

The Additional Prosecutor General Sindh responded that through this technology the cases of Karachi were being heard at Principal Seat Islamabad.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story