May 30, 2019

Where’s the law?

Newspost

 
The state is not as active as it should be to save our young generation from tobacco. Heart disease, lung diseases and many types of cancers are the main outcomes of smoking but it is sad to see how we are silently watching our generations dying of smoking. Every year we see a price hike in cigarettes but when we can see our young still buying cigarettes.

Another dangerous thing is the tactics being used by local tobacco companies to lure the youth by offering gifts, free cigarettes and cash prizes. Where are the law-enforcement agencies? Who is responsible? The government should come up with a strong action plan against the violators if we are really serious in protecting our youth.

Rana Rehan Ali

Faisalabad

