India concerned about Moeen’s appointment as Pak HC

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: India has expressed reservations over seasoned diplomat Moeenul Haq’s appointment as Pakistani high commissioner to India.
Indian foreign office sources talking to Daily Jang said various Indian institutions have not given a positive report on Moeen.
However, the Indian government will soon decide on accepting or rejecting Pakistan’s decision to appoint Moeen to New Delhi.
LAHORE: India has expressed reservations over seasoned diplomat Moeenul Haq’s appointment as Pakistani high commissioner to India.
Indian foreign office sources talking to Daily Jang said various Indian institutions have not given a positive report on Moeen.
However, the Indian government will soon decide on accepting or rejecting Pakistan’s decision to appoint Moeen to New Delhi.