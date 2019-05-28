close
May 29, 2019
Khalid Mahmood Khalid
May 29, 2019

India concerned about Moeen’s appointment as Pak HC

Top Story

LAHORE: India has expressed reservations over seasoned diplomat Moeenul Haq’s appointment as Pakistani high commissioner to India. 

Indian foreign office sources talking to Daily Jang said various Indian institutions have not given a positive report on Moeen.

However, the Indian government will soon decide on accepting or rejecting Pakistan’s decision to appoint Moeen to New Delhi.

