No one will be allowed to impede accountability process: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said in categorical terms Tuesday that the government would neither impede the on-going process of accountability nor allow anyone to do so.

The prime minister observed this during a meeting with senior leader of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Babar Awan, who called on him here at the Prime Minister Office. They discussed the latest political situation as well as legal matters and issues relating to accountability.

On this occasion, the prime minister emphasised that the government strongly believed in supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law. He added that PTI had come to power to do away with injustices and the menace of corruption and this narrative had voted it to power. He said that the direction of the country’s progress had been determined and the coming time would be of well-being and prosperity. “With the help of the economic team, every possible effort is being made to pull the country of crisis-like situation. Hopefully, in next few months, the financial and economic challenges would be overcome,” the prime minister maintained.

The prime minister made it clear that safeguarding interests of the masses, was the government’s top most priority and that to care for the deprived segments of the society was among the government’s responsibilities.

Speaking on the occasion, former law minister Babar Awan while referring to the opposition parties, said that they were raising hue and cry just to skip the on-going accountability. However, he said confidently that the opposition parties had neither street power nor the masses support to rise against the government. He was of the strong view that the menace of corruption would be combated at the lower level only after doing accountability of those at the top in the ranks of opposition.

Babar Awan contended that the entire nation was desirous of accountability and justice being done. He was hopeful that soon the absconders would be brought back to Pakistan and made to appear before the courts for dispensation of justice.