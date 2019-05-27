Lok Virsa to hold summer camp for children in June

Islamabad: The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) is set to hold a 30-day ‘Children Summer Camp in Traditional Skills: Lacquer Art and Block Printing’ here on its premises. The camp will begin on June 25 with interested children of the 5–14 years age bracket allowed to apply until June 20.

The objective of the camp is to promote traditional crafts and to inculcate awareness among children about the cultural heritage of Pakistan. The Lok Virsa had successfully organised four summer camps during summer vacations from the year 2015 to 2018. Executive Director Lok Virsa Shahera Shahid said the summer camp was meant to provide basic orientation to children about traditional skills. Master artisans in two specialised craft fields of lacquer art and block printing will be invited to conduct training classes.