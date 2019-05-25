PM’s surprise visits to govt hospitals, police station

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday made surprise visits to different hospitals in Sargodha, Khushab Jauharabad and Talagang as well as a police station to examine the quality of public services there.

The step was part of his initiative to make unannounced visits to the government institutions including hospitals, police stations, schools, shelter homes and development schemes. The prime minister, who arrived without any security detail, protocol and any prior notice, was accompanied by Minister of State for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza.

During his visit to District Headquarters Hospital in Sargodha, the prime minister interacted with the attendants, listened to their grievances and inquired about the quality of the healthcare. People complained about lack of facilities in hospitals. He expressed annoyance at placing up to four infants at single bed in gynaecology wards, as the facility catered to the patients coming from nearby areas including Bhera, Khushab, Mianwali and Pind Dadan Khan. He also discussed the possibilities to expand the facility.

The prime minister also visited the paediatric ward wherein he was also told about dearth of facilities. Later, he also visited District Headquarters Hospital in Khushab and asked the hospital administration about the load of patients besides inquiring about the health of patients. He also warned the negligent officials of strict action. Lauding the prime minister’s initiative, the people chanted ‘Long Live Imran Khan’ slogans and also shook hands with him.

The prime minister visited the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Talagang. He reviewed the facilities and asked people about the quality of the healthcare being provided there. The administration of the hospital apprised him about the problems particularly the dilapidated condition of the access road to the hospital.

During his visit to the city police station in Talagang, the prime minister examined the record of the public complaints and asked the staff about their working. He also interacted the accused lodged in lock-up of the police station. He said in Naya Pakistan, people should not fear visiting police stations and they should consider it a place of their protection.