NAB chairman’s audio-video scandal: Reference filed against central characters

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Saturday filed a reference in an accountability court against central characters behind an audio-video scandal of its chairman Javed Iqbal.

The reference filed by the anti-corruption watchdog comprised 630 pages, which nominated the woman seen and heard in the audio-video scandal, Tayyaba Gul, and Farooq Nol.

It said the group blackmailed several individuals, including the NAB chief, adding that the group defrauded the citizens of over Rs24.4 million.

The NAB said that it received six complaints against Gul and Nol, and 36 witnesses recorded their statements against them.

The accountability court while issuing notices to the accused and investigating officer, summoned them on June 17.

A couple of days ago, the audio and video clips of NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal with a woman had gone viral after a private news channel aired a story on the NAB chief.

The scandal surfaced at a time when Javed Iqbal was already facing immense criticism from opposition parties.

However, the NAB refuted the contents of the story on its chairman, describing it to be "against the facts, fabricated and based on lies".

"This is a group of blackmailers aiming to damage the repute of the NAB, chairman NAB," it said, adding that the watchdog has apprehended two individuals, "despite pressure".

"There are 42 FIRs registered against this blackmailer group," the NAB noted further in its statement, adding that there is evidence present against the said group pertaining to its involvement in blackmailing and kidnapping for ransom.

"There has also been evidence against this group for defrauding people," it said. The anti-corruption watchdog also said the story was an attempt to avoid a NAB reference through blackmailing.

It added that the mastermind of the said blackmailer group, Farooq, is currently detained at Kot Lakhpat prison