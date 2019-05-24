Iranian FM holds meetings with Pakistan’s civil, mly leadership

ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held separate meetings with Pakistan’s civil and military leadership on Friday, including Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

He called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed matters of bilateral and regional importance. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood and Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honordoost were present during the meeting.

Separately, Zarif also called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and the evolving situation in the region were discussed, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Gen Bajwa said war “is not in anyone’s interest and all sides need to make efforts to keep conflict away from the region”. Foreign Minister Zarif appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for regional peace and stability.

Earlier on Friday, Zarif held a meeting with Foreign Minister Qureshi and also led delegation-level talks with the Pakistani side. During which, Qureshi told him Pakistan would continue its reconciliatory efforts for ensuring peace and stability and reducing tension in the region, Radio Pakistan reported.

Qureshi said: “Tension in the region is in no one’s interest. Pakistan wants resolution of all outstanding issues through diplomatic engagement.” He added all the stakeholders needed to demonstrate patience and tolerance.

The Iranian foreign minister said his country “gives value to Pakistan’s efforts for establishing peace in the region”.Expressing satisfaction over implementation on the decisions made during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to Iran the two sides agreed to continue cooperation on bilateral matters.