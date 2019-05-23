IPC minister meets HEC chairman

ISLAMABAD: The government seeks Higher Education Commission (HEC) input and assistance in developing sports management and professional handling of coaching set-up.

The matter was discussed during a meeting between HEC Chairman Tariq and Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza on Thursday.

“Matters pertaining to establishing and strengthening the academic systems for sports in Pakistan were discussed.”

HEC chairman briefed the IPC minister on HEC’s projects to establish sports management and coaching set-ups. He gave a detailed account of HEC’s engagement with Hungary for establishment of a Sports University in Pakistan.

Dr Fehmida stressed the point that MoUs signed with different countries should be target based and result-oriented.