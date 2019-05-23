close
Fri May 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 24, 2019

IPC minister meets HEC chairman

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 24, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The government seeks Higher Education Commission (HEC) input and assistance in developing sports management and professional handling of coaching set-up.

The matter was discussed during a meeting between HEC Chairman Tariq and Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza on Thursday.

“Matters pertaining to establishing and strengthening the academic systems for sports in Pakistan were discussed.”

HEC chairman briefed the IPC minister on HEC’s projects to establish sports management and coaching set-ups. He gave a detailed account of HEC’s engagement with Hungary for establishment of a Sports University in Pakistan.

Dr Fehmida stressed the point that MoUs signed with different countries should be target based and result-oriented.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports