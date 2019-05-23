Buzdar forms committee to check fake products

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office Thursday and reviewed preparations for launching a crackdown on manufacturers and sellers of substandard products and cosmetics.

The chief minister ordered for constituting a committee under Law Minister Raja Basharat. He said the committee would submit its recommendations within 30 days for stopping manufacturing and sale of fake products and cosmetics.

The meeting also reviewed a proposal about setting up a separate authority for dealing with manufacturing and sale of fake and substandard products. Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that no action was taken against substandard and fake products in the past and the outgoing governments paid no attention to it.

He said that the mafia involved in preparation and sale of substandard and fake products was given a free hand in the past, but there was no room for such mafia in the new Pakistan. Now this mafia would have to be eliminated in practical manner as they were playing with the health of the people. This heinous business would not be tolerated at any cost, he added. The chief minister directed the committee to submit comprehensive recommendations for taking a decisive action.

Saudi Arabia: Usman Buzdar has thanked the government of Saudi Arabia for provision of oil on deferred payment. He said the government and the people of Pakistan were thankful to the Saudi Arabia government, King Shah Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman from the core of our hearts.

Saudi Arabia has again proved that it is a true friend of Pakistan, and provision of oil on credit is a good omen for the national economy, he added. He said that economic difficulties would also be eased out and trade and economic activities would get a boost to help improve the economy.

The value of Pakistani currency will also be improved, he added. reconstitution: Usman Buzdar Thursday ordered for completing the process of selection of members of the Board of Directors (BoD) of Punjab Social Security Management Company at the earliest.

He said that the BoD should be reconstituted through a legal mechanism by following the relevant rules and regulations. Presiding over a meeting at his office, the chief minister expressed his displeasure over not permitting treatment of private patients in social security hospitals and reprimanded the officials concerned for delay in a decision in this regard.

Failure in complete implementation of the decision is negligence of the officials concerned, he added. He warned that action would be initiated against officials if decisions were not implemented. He said that other patients should be provided with medical facilities in the emergencies of social security hospitals and private patients should also be provided treatment facility in these hospitals.

Cabinet meeting: Usman Buzdar has called a meeting of the Punjab Cabinet at the committee room of his office today (Friday). The meeting would deliberate on 10-point agenda. Ministers, advisers, special assistants, chief secretary and others will attend the meeting.

greeting: Usman Buzdar Thursday congratulated woman cricketer Nida Dar for setting an Asian record of fastest half-century in T20. The CM has appreciated her performance against South Africa, adding that she brought home laurels.

grieved: Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the death of Punjab Food Authority's guard Muhammad Imran in a traffic accident on Motorway near Nankana Sahib.