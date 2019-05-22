Govt incompetent, no good news in 10 months: Maryam

BAHAWALPUR: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz while slamming PTI government termed the prime minister ‘Nalaiq-e-Azam’.

She was addressing a big gathering of party workers at the residence of former federal minister Mian Baleegh-ur-Rehman. She was visiting Rehman on Wednesday to condole with him on the demise of his wife and son.

While referring to the claims of Prime Minister of not begging from the IMF and other donors’ institutions, she said the premier has handed over the whole country to the IMF. The financial crisis was posing a threat to the integrity of the federation. She said the price-hike during the regime of ‘Nalaiq-e-Azam’ was unprecedented in the country’s history. She said there is no good news for the masses during the 10- month of incompetent regime of the PTI. Referring to the devaluation of rupee, Maryam said nothing has become cheaper except Pakistani rupee and country’s integrity.

Earlier, she condoled with Baleegh-ur-Rehman and offered ‘fateha’ for the departed souls. She also expressed grief and sorrow on the demise of the son of PPP leader Qamar Zaman.