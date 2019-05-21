close
Wed May 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
May 22, 2019

Ali Zafar vs Meesha Shafi case: Seven witnesses submit affidavits

Top Story

 
May 22, 2019

LAHORE: Seven witnesses presented by Ali Zafar’s legal team on Tuesday submitted their affidavits in the actor's defamation case against fellow artist Meesha Shafi, rejecting her allegations of harassment, Geo News reported.

Singer Meesha Shafi had accused her fellow singer and actor Ali Zafar of harassing her on "more than one occasion" last year, including at a jamming session attended by both artists.

Zafar denied the allegations, and later filed a defamation suit under the Defamation Ordinance 2002, claiming damages worth Rs1 billion and stating that she had tarnished his reputation through her false allegations.

In their affidavits, the witnesses stated that they were all present at the jamming session in the same room with both artists. They claimed that no harassment took place during the session. The district and sessions court summoned Meesha Shafi's lawyers at the next hearing for cross-questioning of the witnesses, and subsequently adjourned the case until May 29.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story