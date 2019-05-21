Bologna earn Serie A survival in six-goal Lazio thriller

ROME: Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic hailed his team for pulling off a “miracle” to secure their top-flight survival with a 3-3 draw at Lazio on Monday enough to keep the northerners in Serie A next season.

The club were 18th with just two wins from 21 games when the former Serbia, AC Milan and Torino coach arrived, but since have won eight matches out of 16 and are now positioned 12th.

Lazio are already through to next season’s Europa League after their Coppa Italia win over Atalanta last Wednesday in Rome, and have nothing left to play for as they sit eighth. Bologna are four points ahead of Genoa who occupy the final relegation place with one game left this season.