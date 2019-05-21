SHC tells commissioner, DCs to file comments on plea against fake domiciles

The Sindh High Court on Tuesday directed the Karachi commissioner and the deputy commissioners of the six districts to file comments on a Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan petition challenging the issuance of domiciles to non-residents of Karachi and seeking the formulation of a policy in this regard.

MQM leader Khawaja Izharul Hasan and other MPAs submitted in the petition that non-residents of the city were being issued with domiciles by the government, and that would deprive the Karachiites of government employment. They said domiciles and PRCs should not be issued to non-residents as it was the right of the residents of the city to apply for government jobs. They said that non-residents managed to obtain government jobs, admissions to professional universities on the basis of fake domiciles and PRCs of urban quota and deprived the citizens of Karachi of government jobs and admissions to professional colleges and universities.

The petitioners’ counsel submitted that the commissioner and the deputy commissioners had been informed about the issuance of fake domiciles and PRCs along with the evidence; however, no action had been taken against the delinquent officers.

He said the commissioner and the DCs had made the assurance that they would be vigilant in future. The counsel submitted that brokers and agents were still facilitating the public at large for getting fake domiciles and PRCs. He said it was the duty of the government to ensure transparency and merit in government employment, and asked the court to direct the government to ensure that domiciles should not be issued to any non-residents.

The court was also requested to constitute a committee for scrutinising the domiciles and PRCs issued since 2008 till date. The additional deputy commissioner of District South and clerks of West and Central districts appeared and sought time to file replies to the petition.

The court observed that none appeared on behalf of East, Korangi and Malir districts despite the issuance of notices. The provincial law officer also undertook to file comments on behalf of the commissioner and the deputy commissioners of the districts. A division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar directed the provincial law officer to file comments on behalf of the respondents by June 12.