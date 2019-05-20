close
Tue May 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
May 21, 2019

Changes made in WC squad

Top Story

 
May 21, 2019

LAHORE: Asif Ali, Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz has been called in place of Abid Ali, Faheem Ashraf and Junaid Khan in the 15-player Pakistan’s line-up for the World Cup here on Monday. Pakistan cricket selectors, in consultation with the captain and coach, confirmed their 15 players composition for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019, which will be played in England and Wales from 30 May to 14 July.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story