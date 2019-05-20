Changes made in WC squad

LAHORE: Asif Ali, Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz has been called in place of Abid Ali, Faheem Ashraf and Junaid Khan in the 15-player Pakistan’s line-up for the World Cup here on Monday. Pakistan cricket selectors, in consultation with the captain and coach, confirmed their 15 players composition for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019, which will be played in England and Wales from 30 May to 14 July.