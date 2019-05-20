Sachal Sarmast Urs celebrations get underway

SUKKUR: Sindh Minister Religious Affairs, Aukaf and Ushr Zakat Faraz Hussain Deero accompanied by custodian, on Monday inaugurated the three-day urs celebrations of great mystic Hazrat Sachal Sarmast in Khairpur.

He also laid the floral wreath at the grave of Hazrat Sachal Sarmast. Addressing the Urs celebrations, he said the Sindh government with the help of armed forces and police have overcome terrorism and the security conditions have improved. The minister said we should widely publicise Sachal Sarmast’s message of tolerance, love and peace to discourage extremism. He said despite financial constraints, Rs 150 million worth development project were allocated for the Sachal Sarmast shrine. Meanwhile, the minister and other dignitaries distributed Sachal awards and shields. Secretary Religious Affiars Muhammed Nawaz Shaikh, Chairman Zilla Council Khairpur Shahryar Khan Wasan, SSP Khairpur Umar Tufail and others also attended the ceremony.