UEFA unveils ‘fans first’ Euro 2020 ticket policy

BUDAPEST: A ‘fans first’ policy at next year’s Euro 2020 football tournament will make more affordable tickets available than at previous editions, a UEFA official said Sunday.

“A record three million tickets will be available to fans,” Philippe Margraff, head of UEFA’s revenue operations, told a press conference in Budapest. “Euro 2020’s ‘fans first’ policy will bring fans to the games with more tickets at affordable prices,” he added.

Around 2.5 million tickets are reserved for fans of participating teams and the general public, according to UEFA. One million tickets will be available for 50 euros ($56) or less in 44 of the 51 matches. A total of 40,000 tickets under 100 euros will also be available for the semi-finals and final in London.