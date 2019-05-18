Curtain raiser of ‘Three Drops of Blood’ at PNCA

Islamabad: Pakistan National Council of Arts held a curtain raiser in PNCA for Shaanxi Chinese Folk Opera Cartoon Series Three Drops of Blood.

The TV animation series will be aired on state-run television’s World channel from May 18, every Saturday at 4:30 pm for the coming six weeks.

Jamal Shah being an artist of repute himself, in his address, paid rich tributes to Jamail Naqsh who passed away in London this week. Jamal Shah requested one-minute silence. He went on to enlighten how Jamil Naqsh discovered himself first at NCA Lahore and later under Ustad Mohammad Sharif's guidance . Jamil Naqsh was a contemporary of Sadequain, Bashir Mirza and Ahmad Pervaiz. Jamail Naqsh always cherished his work A tribute is planned by PNCA on Jamil Naqsh.

Jamal Shah went on to describe special relationship Pakistan and China enjoy in cultural collaboration and exchange between the two countries. This has been of high calibre and value. Opera in China as art form has been popular and cherished for hundreds of years. Late Chairman Mao adored opera.

Jamal Shah disclosed that through years, art and culture has remained a major priority of the Chinese government and it has given art due space in society. This has become a strong bond between Pakistan and China. An extensive programme was earlier planned in film animation from China including a workshop by Chinese animators and film festival. This would be scheduled, hopefully, in the finale to be held after conclusion of telecast on state-run television channel.

Lt Col(r) Hassan Immad Mohamedi, Managing Director state-run broadcast television channel also paid tribute to Jamil Naqsh in his remarks, declaring his demise as a national loss and tragedy. He said PTV has continuously promoted art and culture and intimate relations between Pakistan and China did not need any introduction. Today China stands as a technical giant but its rich civilization takes us back into thousands of years. He said it was an honour for state-run broadcast television channel to telecast Three Drops of Blood. Viewers would be able to enrich themselves with the Chinese culture, this time through film animation. This then is a beginning of a wider relationship between two countries.

Bai Zhijun, Chief Planner at Shaanxi Zhongshan Culture Media and Chief Director for Three Drops of Blood, disclosed that the animation series was partly produced with latest computer software, combining both traditional and modern film techniques. The series has been well received in Asia and Europe.

The Chinese Cultural counsellor who spoke on behalf of the ambassador (who was in Lahore) said that the animation series is based on a novel from 1818. He emphasized on closer film cultural relationship between two countries. Theatrical exchange of films should become a regular part of this process. Pakistani film Sher Dil and couple of other tittles have been sent to China. China offers a handsome market for Pakistani films. Earlier imposed a quota of importing only ten films a year has now been waived. Well-made box office winners and TV series/serials from Pakistan, dubbed in Chinese, can find a suitable place in the Chinese market (China now has over 60,000 screens, largest in the world). This can be followed with regular co-productions. – [email protected]