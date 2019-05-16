Three held over death of man ‘detained’ by public

LONDON: Three people have been arrested after the death of a man who was “detained” by the public following reports of a vehicle being damaged.

Staffordshire Police said officers were called after a male had reportedly used a hammer on a parked car in Stoke-on-Trent at about 2.25pm on Wednesday.

The man had been “detained by members of the public” in Wood Street by the time police got there, the force added. Officers arrived and the man then became unresponsive. CPR was carried out until paramedics arrived, and the 25-year-old was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The force said an investigation is under way and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

Formal identification has yet to take place but next of kin have been informed.

Three men, aged 20, 30 and 49, were arrested in connection with the incident and are in custody.

Detective Inspector Alan Lyford, of Staffordshire Police, said: “We are continuing to investigate this serious incident and ask the public to come forward with any information that could assist with our inquiries.”

An IOPC spokesman said: “We understand that the man had already been detained by members of the public when police arrived at the scene at around 3.30pm following a report of criminal damage.

“An ambulance was called after the man became unresponsive and sadly death was pronounced a short time later...”