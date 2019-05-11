Ali Zafar’s witness calls Meesha a liar

LAHORE: Singer Kinza Muneer in her testimony before the court said that Ali Zafar didn’t sexually harass Meesha Shafi and both singers were “standing four to five feet apart from each other” during the jam session.

Appearing as Zafar’s witness in the defamation case, the singer said that she was present along with 10 other people during the jam session which lasted for 45 minutes. Meesha hugged Zafar when she arrived and before leaving for his residence, and is clearly lying about being sexually harassed, the witness said.

Before Kinza’s testimony, Meesha’s defense team requested the sessions court to adjourn the hearing until the Supreme Court issues a ruling on a petition filed by their client. Zafar had filed the defamation suit last year against Shafi, who had accused him of sexual harassment.

Filed under the Defamation Ordinance 2002, the suit claimed damages worth Rs1 billion. In the notice, he had stated that Shafi had damaged his reputation through false allegations of sexual harassment.