Sat May 11, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 11, 2019

Arham CC score thumping win in Gobi’s Ramadan T20

Sports

Karachi: Arham Cricket Club scored a thumping 138 runs victory over A and I Kings in a match of Gobi’s Ramadan T20 Cricket Tournament here at Bahria College Karsaz Ground on Friday.

Batting first, Arham CC scored 232 for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Muhammad Taha top scored with 81 of 44 deliveries, hitting 12 boundaries and one six.

Usman Shah made 65 runs, Umair Yousuf 32 and Shahzeb 17. Luqman took two wickets, while Ilyas and Zeeshan got one each.

A and I Kings were all out for only 94. Rizwan Ghouri scored 45 and Muhammad Zeeshan 18. Shahzeb Ahmed took three wickets for 25, while Shahzeb Bhatti and Usman Shah got two each. The Man of the Match award was won by Muhammad Taha.

