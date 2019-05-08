Rangers arrest 12 suspects in raids

The paramilitary force announced the arrests of 12 suspected criminals, including activists of political party, in raids conducted in the city on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the Sindh Rangers said an intelligence-based raid in the Frere area resulted in the arrests of two men identified as Muzammil Hayat and Muhammad Naeem. The suspects were said to be associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London and involved in a number of robberies in different parts of Karachi.

Paramilitary soldiers also conducted raids in Garden, Napier, Mithadar and Kharadar areas, and arrested nine suspects, who were identified as Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Arsalan, Muhammad Uzair, Shahzeb, Babar Ali, Sanjay, Shahzeb, Safeer Ahmed and Wesho Nadeem.

The suspects were alleged to be involved in a number of mugging and robbery cases. According to the spokesman, weapons and looted items were seized from the suspects, who were handed over to police for further legal action.

He added that in the Quaidabad area, a notorious robber, Fahad, was apprehended and shifted to the Rangers headquarters. The man was wanted in more than 30 cases of muggings and other robberies in different parts of the city. Fahad’s arrest became possible with the help of CCTV footage.

During the month of October 2018, the suspect had committed a robbery in Manzoor General Store, Babar Market, Landhi, and after looting valuables and cash he managed to escape. A 30-bore pistol was said to have been found on the suspect, who was handed over to police for further legal action.