Standard Chartered wins award

KARACHI: Standard Chartered Pakistan has been recognised as the Best Commercial Bank 2019 by Management Association of Pakistan (MAP), a handout said on Wednesday.

A statement said this award was recognition of Standard Chartered’s superior and unmatched product suite and banking capabilities. Shazad Dada, chief executive, Standard Chartered Pakistan said, “We are delighted to have won this important recognition for our banking services”.

“This award is a testament to the exceptional performance that the bank has achieved while servicing different client segments in the country.”

Dada said Pakistan was one of Standard Chartered’s most important markets globally and,” We remain committed to providing our clients with world class financial products and services that cater to their specific needs”.