New office-bearers of RIUJ

Islamabad: The election process of Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) completed after the election of delegates on May 4, says a press release.

The new office-bearers, according to the result for RIUJ body for 2019-20 announced by the election committee are, Amir Sajjad Syed (president), Asif Ali Bhatti (general secretary) and Hanif Khan (finance secretary).

The vice presidents are Qalb-e-Ali and Myra Imran while joint secretaries Tariq Ali Virk and Muhammad Zia-ul-Murtaza, Bhairvi.

Executive council member are Izhar ul Haq Niazi, Ashar Haddiyat, Muhammad Saqib, Farhat Abbas, Akhtar Ali, Najeeb Malik, Raja Adnan, Javed Akram Malik, Naveen Naqvi and Nabi Baig Younis.

Fifty members were elected in the election of delegates, which include Afzal Butt, Aamir Butt, Aslam Chaudhry, Abid Abbasi, Afshan Qureshi, Ali Raza Alvi, Asghar Ch, Bilal Dar, Imran Yaqoob Dhaloon, Amjad Sadiq, Kashif Rizvi, Khalil Ahmed, Khurram Malik, Mazhar Hussain Babar, Mujahid Bhatti, Nasir Zaidi, Nayyer Sultana, Rana Ibrar Khalid, Sardar Shaukat, Shahid Malik, Shakeel Anjum, Syed Tahir Shah, Tariq Ch, Touseef Abbasi, Yawar Bokhari, Muhammad Zia ul Murtaza, Abdul Khalid Butter, Ali Gohar, Ammar Barlas, Anwar Raza, Atta ur Rehman Tahir, Dastar Shah, Fouzia Kulsoom Rana, Jahangir Minhas, Khalid Majeed, Khan Gulzar Hussain, Muhammad Shafiq Raja, Mobarik Zaib Khan, Myra Imran, Naeem Mehboob, Nasir Chishti, Nasir Naqvi, Nazir Charan, Qurban Satti, Rana Adnan, Rana Imran, Naeem Qureshi, Shahzad Ali Akbar, Shamrazi Ch and Gul Qaiser.