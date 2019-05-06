Malaysia sends ex-Goldman banker to US over 1MDB charges

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KUALA LUMPUR: A former Goldman Sachs banker has been extradited from Malaysia to the United States to face charges linked to the multi-billion-dollar 1MDB scandal, Malaysia said Monday. Huge sums of public money were stolen from Malaysian state fund 1MDB and used to buy everything from yachts to artwork, in a scheme allegedly overseen by former premier Najib Razak and his cronies. Goldman's role is under scrutiny as the Wall Street bank helped arrange $6.5 billion in bonds for 1MDB. Authorities in Malaysia accuse former employees and some of the bank's subsidiaries of stealing $2.7 billion during the process, and investigators believe cash was laundered through the US financial system. Malaysian Ng Chong Hwa -- a former managing director at the bank charged in both Malaysia and America over 1MDB -- was extradited to the US on Friday, Malaysian attorney-general Tommy Thomas said.
