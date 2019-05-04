Kazakh movie ‘Myn Bala’ screened at PNCA

Islamabad : Director: Akan Satayev

Pakistan National Council of Arts and Embassy of Kazakhstan joined for screening film ‘Myn Bala’ (Warriors of the Steppe) with an art exhibition 'Kazakhstan Through Centuries’ at PNCA on Saturday (May 4).

‘Myn Bala’ was produced by Kazakh Films at a budget of millions. It is a historical epic portraying early 18th century. It won huge box office earning and was official nomination for Academy Awards (Oscar).

The film takes us to young guerrilla fighters full of energy and nationalism. They fight against occupation. The villain here is ruthless diehard Mongol who has to have genes from no other than Changez Khan, a subject and character of many films in the sub-continent. The battle in 1729 becomes the climax and a milestone in Kazakh freedom here.

‘Myn Bala’ was produced on the eve of 20th anniversary of country's succession. It turned out to be the second biggest box office smash hit. The film is enriched with enormously impressive production effects, particularly battle sequences with hundreds of extras, horses, period wardrobe and battle props. And while notable actors and stars appear here, students from Almaty Theater School were also part of casting.

‘Myn Bala’ is then a rich drama and epic of young, brave and courageous freedom fighters who lay down their life for honor, dignity and the fact that others would live after them with respect, freedom and dignity. They fight an enemy who attack innocent women, children and put entire villages on fire. The film excels in all technical fields with breathtaking camera work and crisp editing. We see picture postcard landscape, snowy peaks, lush green fields as well as fast combat action sequences. There is plenty of gripping action and stunts (including burning horses).

