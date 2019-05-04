First of Ramazan in Saudi Arabia on Monday

RIYADH: The Ramazan moon was not sighted in Saudi Arabia on Saturday evening, hence the first of the holy month would be observed on Monday, May 6.

Moon observers in Saudi Arabia said that there was no sight of the Ramazan crescent on Saturday, the Arab News reported.

The Saudi Supreme Court had earlier this week urged its citizens to inform the nearest court if they spotted the Ramazan crescent through naked eye or binoculars on Saturday.

Ramazan will begin on May 6 in the UAE too. As per the government policy, UAE follows Saudi Arabia's official announcement.