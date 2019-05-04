close
Sun May 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
May 5, 2019

First of Ramazan in Saudi Arabia on Monday

Top Story

A
Agencies
May 5, 2019

RIYADH: The Ramazan moon was not sighted in Saudi Arabia on Saturday evening, hence the first of the holy month would be observed on Monday, May 6.

Moon observers in Saudi Arabia said that there was no sight of the Ramazan crescent on Saturday, the Arab News reported.

The Saudi Supreme Court had earlier this week urged its citizens to inform the nearest court if they spotted the Ramazan crescent through naked eye or binoculars on Saturday.

Ramazan will begin on May 6 in the UAE too. As per the government policy, UAE follows Saudi Arabia's official announcement.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story