Garin shocks Zverev in quarters

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BERLIN: World number three Alexander Zverev suffered a shock defeat on home soil in the quarter-finals of the Munich Open on Friday, losing 6-4, 5-7, 7-5 to Chile’s Cristian Garin.
Garin, ranked 44 places below Zverev in the ATP rankings, wasted three match points in the second set and survived two himself at 4-5 down in the third on his way to a deserved victory over reigning ATP Finals champion Zverev. The surprise loss was a first defeat in ten matches on the clay courts of Munich for Zverev, and put an end to his hopes of winning a record third successive title in city. Garin will face third seed Marco Cecchinato in the semi-finals, after the Italian battled to a 1-6, 7-5, 7-5 win over Hungary’s Marton Fucscovics.
BERLIN: World number three Alexander Zverev suffered a shock defeat on home soil in the quarter-finals of the Munich Open on Friday, losing 6-4, 5-7, 7-5 to Chile’s Cristian Garin.
Garin, ranked 44 places below Zverev in the ATP rankings, wasted three match points in the second set and survived two himself at 4-5 down in the third on his way to a deserved victory over reigning ATP Finals champion Zverev. The surprise loss was a first defeat in ten matches on the clay courts of Munich for Zverev, and put an end to his hopes of winning a record third successive title in city. Garin will face third seed Marco Cecchinato in the semi-finals, after the Italian battled to a 1-6, 7-5, 7-5 win over Hungary’s Marton Fucscovics.