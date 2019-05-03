close
Sat May 04, 2019
AFP
May 4, 2019

Garin shocks Zverev in quarters

Sports

AFP
May 4, 2019

BERLIN: World number three Alexander Zverev suffered a shock defeat on home soil in the quarter-finals of the Munich Open on Friday, losing 6-4, 5-7, 7-5 to Chile’s Cristian Garin.

Garin, ranked 44 places below Zverev in the ATP rankings, wasted three match points in the second set and survived two himself at 4-5 down in the third on his way to a deserved victory over reigning ATP Finals champion Zverev. The surprise loss was a first defeat in ten matches on the clay courts of Munich for Zverev, and put an end to his hopes of winning a record third successive title in city. Garin will face third seed Marco Cecchinato in the semi-finals, after the Italian battled to a 1-6, 7-5, 7-5 win over Hungary’s Marton Fucscovics.

