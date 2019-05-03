HBFC officer killed in drive-by shooting

Unidentified men on Friday evening gunned down Fazal Muhammad Dehari, a regional head of the House Building Finance Corporation (HBFC), on Karsaz bridge within the limits of the Sharea Faisal police station.

Sharea Faisal Station House Officer Safdar Mashwani said as the police received the information of the firing incident, they reached the site where they found a man critically wounded in a car.

He was rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where he was pronounced dead. During investigations, it was found that the 45-year-old victim was the South regional head of the HBFC situated in Civic Centre.

He was a resident of the Boat Basin area. On Friday evening, he was heading towards his house when unidentified men opened fire on him and fled. The man suffered four bullet wounds to his torso, SHO Mashwani said.

He added that the police had found eight alive rounds and six spent bullet shells of a 9mm pistol, a spent bullet shell of a 30 bore pistol and a magazine of a 9mm pistol from the crime scene which would be sent to the forensic division of the Sindh police.

The initial investigations also revealed that the attackers were in a white car, however, the number of attackers in the car could not be ascertained. The police are also looking for CCTV footage.

Investigators said it was too early to say anything about the motive behind the murder and they would investigate the killing keeping in view the target killing and enmity aspects. Further investigations are under way.